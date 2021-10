Posted on 20 October 2021 by JLusk

The Kiwanis Club of Deerfield Beach held their annual golf tournament on Saturday, October 16 at Galuppi’s in Pompano. They had 112 golfers. Golfer

s also enjoyed lunch and could bid on the silent auction, and participate in the raffle or the 50/50. There also were prizes for Closest to the Pin, Hole in One and Longest Drive. The funds went toward their dictionary and thesarus project (they give them to students), high school scholarships and more.

