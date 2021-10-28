The City of Pompano Beach presents Boo Bash: Creepy Carnival! This Carnival event is free and takes place on Friday, October 29th, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pompano Community Park located at 1660 NE 10 th Street.

Join in for a family-friendly night with carnival and inflatable rides, fantastic stage performers, a wittily fortune teller, fall fun pumpkin patch, hay ride, DJ music and dancing, haunted trail and more!

Don’t forget to dress in your best costume for the costume contest at 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit the Parks & Recreation website at www.parks.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.