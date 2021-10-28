Pompano Fire Department Hosts Multi-Agency Tri-Rail Derailment Incident Training Exercise–Nov. 3

Posted on 28 October 2021 by JLusk

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue will be hosting a multi-agency mass casualty incident (MCI) training exercise with Tri-Rail on November 3 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Tri Rail train tracks located at Andrews Avenue and MLK, Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

The drill is going to be a simulated train derailment with a Tri-Rail passenger train that has struck a car. The person in the car, which will be on its side, will be extracted and airlifted. Approximately 25 passengers on board the train will be extricated and triaged. The fully smoked up passenger train will require extractions, passengers treated, transported, etc. The exercise is designed to assist Tri-Rail with their crews and how they handle emergency situations. It is also intended to train emergency responders in MCI situations, including size-up, triaging, Haz-Mat, landing zones set up, mitigation and working with multi-agency responses.

The training exercise will include a mutual aid response from local fire departments including a Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) helicopter unit, BSO Fire Rescue, Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, Coconut Creek Fire Department, Coral Springs Fire Department, Oakland Park Fire Department, Lauderhill Fire Department and Margate Fire Department