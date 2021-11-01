Posted on 01 November 2021 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Photos courtesy of Terry Scott

On Halloween, the local Delta Lodge #519 was involved in a Halloween Treats Sidewalk Party, at 180 SW 3 Ave. in Deerfield Beach. It was put on by York Rite PHA Masonic Bodies and others. Over 100 kids and some adults showed up to get treats. They gave out over 200 pounds of candy!

The Delta Lodge’s Terry Scott thanked a few people who supported the event, saying, “I want to say thank Hram Pompano Beach No.164 – Calvin D. Lane RoseBud Court No.248 – Samantha Jones Shorty Pink JAM Tasha Harper and Lula McKay, Palm City Council #14 – Thrice Master Kendall Covin, Elisha Court #6 – Roberta Early and RM Evelyn Price, Knight Templar – Keenan Z Johnson, Willis Gil Commanderous – PC LiNett Miller Tika BahamianEmpress Russell Deputy Grand Stacy Chestnut and also to the Community table Chyna Black Vera Clemoms, Velinda Burney Tigner and my Uncle Steve Strowbridge, who has decorated the yard for 19 years.

He added, “Next year, it will be bigger and better, so let’s get ready.”