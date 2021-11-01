Veiled In Mystery –Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru shines through

By Rachel Galvin

The terraced landscape of Machu Picchu seems worlds away, touching the heavens and steeped in mystery, but the magic of its land and the traditions of its peoples have been brought right here to the Boca Raton Museum of Art. A very special exhibit opened October 16 and runs through March 6, featuring the most impressive collection of Andean gold to ever travel the world and 192 artifacts from royal tombs. Guests are immersed in the culture of the Andean peoples through music and narration, pictures and artifacts.

The self-guided tour begins with an introductory video then a door slide upward and guests enter an ancient world. Everything from the way the artifacts are spaced out to the music brings you further into their ancient culture. Guests learn about daily life, beliefs and their gods. The life and death of these ancient peoples is told in vivid detail in a unique way.

This is the first stop of many on a world-wide tour. The exhibit is presented by City Neon with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Peru in partnership with Inkaterra Association. The artifacts are from the Museo Larco in Lima, Peru and the Museo de Sitio Manuel Chavez Ballon in Aguas Calientes, Peru.

To enhance the experience of this exhibit, they provide an audio component to the tour, which is sold separately. Viewing the exhibit with the audio adds another layer of explanation for a richer experience.

Something unique about this particular exhibit is their Virtual Reality experience. This is a great add-on that is highly recommended. People can sit up in an egg shaped chair that has 360 degree rotation and is equipped with VR headsets so the guest looks like they are flying led by an animated guide over the terraced landscape of Machu Picchu. It is a full sensory experience.

Before the exhibit even begins, a staff member takes photos of guests in front of a green screen, which can be purchased at the end of the tour with Peruvian backdrops. Also they have a gift shop where people can buy Peruvian gifts or a commemorative catalogue, or magazine, about the exhibition.

This exhibit is packed with information presented in an interesting way that will keep everyone engaged and wanting to learn more about the rich culture of the Andean peoples and their land.

For more information about the exhibit, the museum and how to get tickets, visit https://bocamuseum.org/

