Holiday Book & Toy Drive

Posted on 10 November 2021 by JLusk

 
 
The City of Deerfield Beach is holding its annual Book and Toy drive for children less fortunate in our community. A book and a toy will be handed out at the Ice Cream Social with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Center, located at 445 SW 2 St. in Deerfield Beach.
 
Book and Toy Drop off locations are:
 
·     City Hall located – 150 NE 2 Ave.
·     Center for Active Aging – 227 NW 2 St.
·     Hillsboro Community Center – 50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.
·     Constitution Park – 2841 W Hillsboro Blvd.
 
All residents and local organizations are encouraged to help in this effort by donating new, unwrapped toys and books for kids ages 4 – 16 years of age, boys and girls. The City will be collecting the items until Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.
 
Should you have any questions, please contact the Community Services Department at 954-480-6420.
 
For additional information, contact the Community Services Department at 954-480-6420 or VWyatt@deerfield-beach.com.

