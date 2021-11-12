Posted on 12 November 2021 by JLusk

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) 38th Miami Book Fair (MBF) will return Nov. 14 – 21, 2021, with both in-person and virtual events, including the popular Street Fair in downtown Miami, Nov. 19 – 21, featuring book vendors, author presentations and entertainment for all ages.

“This year’s Fair will offer the best of both worlds,” said Delia Lopez, MBF director of operations. “We are very excited to once again open our doors to the public for the Miami Book Fair, this year a hybrid event that returns stronger than ever and with even more opportunities for engagement, whether you physically attend our activities or join us online.”

With a mission to engage the community through inclusive, accessible, year-round programs that promote and support writers South Florida, the Miami Book Fair will once again present hundreds of renowned authors, as well as the weekend’s Children’s Alley, live music on The Porch stage, and books, artisanal goods and a farmers’ market. Miami Book Fair Online, its virtual component, will offer author conversations not found elsewhere and some livestreams from events on campus. As in years past, the Fair will feature programs in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

“Our lineup of authors this year will reflect our commitment to diverse voices and topics. Whether online or on campus, Miami Book Fair will present fiction, nonfiction and poetry by authors and thought leaders animating the national conversation and inviting us all to take deeper dives into other worlds and experiences,” said Lissette Mendez, MBF director of programs.

For Miami Book Fair information, visit www.miamibookfair.com, or call 305-237-3528 or email wbookfair@mdc.edu .

Follow the Miami Book Fair on social media @miamibookfair.