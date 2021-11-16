Ocean Way Holiday–Dec. 4

Posted on 16 November 2021 by JLusk

The annual Ocean Way Holiday event will be held on Saturday, December 4 at the Main Beach Parking Lot in Deerfield Beach. They will be bringing back the lighting ceremony, live entertainment, holiday character show, photos with Santa, giant interactive snow globe, stilt walkers and more! Be sure to check back at a later date for details.

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department is following and monitoring the current COVID-19 situation and will be following the recommended CDC & Broward County guidelines.