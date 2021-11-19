Pompano Beach Holiday Boat Parade–Dec. 10

Posted on 19 November 2021 by JLusk

Magic and excitement will be in the air…and on the water when the 59th Annual Pompano Beach Holiday Boat Parade, the longest running boat parade in the nation, sets sail on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m. Presented by the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce, this year’s parade kicks off at Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach and proceeds north through the Hillsboro Bridge and ends at Sullivan Park located at 1633 Riverview Road in Deerfield Beach. Over 50 boats, glowing with colorful lights, Holiday decorations, music and merriment, will be thrilling thousands of spectators that line the Intracoastal Waterway. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will of course be in the parade.

Spectator viewing bleachers will be located at Alsdorf Park on 14th Street Causeway located at 2974 NE 14 Street. Entrance into the Holiday Boat Parade is free and boats small and large are encouraged to participate. Both the NE 14th Street Causeway and Atlantic Boulevard Intracoastal Waterway Bridges will be locked into the open position from 6:30 p.m. until the parade passes. Please seek alternate routes to and from the beach during this time.

For more information, call 954-941-2941.