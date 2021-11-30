Operation Santa Returns

Posted on 30 November 2021 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach in partnership with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Fire Rescue and Law Enforcement presents Operation Santa, Saturday, Dec. 11.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Deerfield Beach on this one day for a drive-thru parade. They will arrive from the North Pole and drive through the locations listed below, starting at 9:30 a.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be practicing social distancing due to COVID-19, which means they will remain on their sleigh and will not be stopping at these locations. Santa wants to make sure that all DFB little ones, moms, and dads remain safe and healthy this holiday season.

Santa’s Fire Truck Sleigh will be escorted by BSO. The times listed below are approximate timelines, which may vary within a 30-minute window to include early or late arrivals.Times will also depend on traffic, weather, and other potential unforeseen events.

Drive-thru parade locations and times.

9:30 AM Highlands Park

10:00 AM South Crystal Heights Park

10:30 AM IndependenceBay Club House

11:00 AM Water Ways Club House

11:30 AM Ada Graham-Johnson Park

12:00 PM Riverglen Park

12:15 PM Villages of Hillsboro Park

12:30 PM Constitution Park

1:00 PM Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

1:30 PM PioneerPark

2:00 PM Sullivan Park

2:30 PM Ocean Way Drive

3:00 PM Mayo Howard Park

Should you have any questions, please email the Public Affairs and Marketing office at web.publicaffairsmarketing@dfb.city.