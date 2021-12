Posted on 02 December 2021 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Photos by Carol Porter

Frank McDonough Park was home to Lighthouse A’Glow again this year, which made many very happy after experiencing it virtually last year. People could grab some snack, enjoy live entertainment and even see Santa Claus. It was the perfect night for photo opps and it brought families together. Of course, they also did the tree and menorah lighting. A fun time was had by all!