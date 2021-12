Posted on 06 December 2021 by JLusk

Have you been naughty or nice this year? Sometimes even Santa has to be a little naughty. He will be at the Deerfield Beach Historical Society event on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. tipping back a few drinks with friends. Will you be there too? Drinks, light bites and entertainment await. Head to the Cultural Center (84 SE 4th Ave., Deerfield) and have some holiday fun! Tickets are $25.