Posted on 08 December 2021 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach is hosting the annual Drive-Thru Ice Cream Social with Santa at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 445 SW 2nd St., on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cruise through Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex to enjoy live entertainment, ice cream, a Santa sighting along with a gift and a book, while supplies last.