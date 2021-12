The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite you to register your children, ages 2-8 years of age, to receive a telephone call from Santa Claus. Register online at https://www.deerfield-beach.com/39/Parks-Recreation . Santa calls will be made Wednesday, December 15, and Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Please contact the Aquatics Center at poolattendant@deerfield-beach.com for more information.