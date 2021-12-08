Winterfest Boat Parade – Dec. 11

Posted on 08 December 2021 by JLusk

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, the world’s most watched boat parade, will take place along a 12-mile parade route on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Celebrating its 50th year, the milestone event will be led by Grand Marshal Mario Lopez – two-time Emmy-winning television host, nationwide iHeartMedia radio host, author and YouTube superstar. The “50 Years of Hard Rockin’ Fun”-themed parade will feature 100 boats adorned with festive light displays and holiday décor along the New River, Intracoastal Waterway and Lake Santa Barbara in Greater Fort Lauderdale.

“I’m excited to join everyone live from Greater Fort Lauderdale for the traditional kickoff to the South Florida holiday season at the 50th Annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade,” said Mario Lopez, best known as the host of “Access Hollywood,” and from his early days on “Saved by the Bell,” and its critically revered reboot on Peacock, as well as competing on “Dancing with the Stars.” “For years, I’ve watched the festivities on TV and am thrilled to now ride on a float, helping bring holiday cheer to everyone watching. It’s such a memorable experience to not only watch this unique parade, but to participate in it and in such a beautiful setting.”

Mario Lopez has appeared in several television series, films, and even on Broadway. In addition, Lopez is staring in a brand-new Lifetime Original Movie called “Holiday in Sante Fe” that premiers Friday, Dec. 10 on Lifetime.

Visit Lauderdale is proud to be a sponsor of the 50th Annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. The world’s most-watched boat parade is viewed annually by more than 1 million spectators – both in-person and remotely.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone under the sun to Greater Fort Lauderdale to enjoy the beloved Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade along with our gorgeous weather and family fun experiences,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale. “This spectacular annual tradition is a wonderful reflection of our vibrant, diverse community and the welcoming spirit we extend to all.”

The parade will begin along the docks west of Stranahan House to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The boats then travel East along the New River in Fort Lauderdale to the Intracoastal Waterway as it continues North to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach. This family-friendly event can be viewed from Las Olas Promenade Park. Gates open at 4 p.m. for the parade viewing area where attendees will enjoy live entertainment by Big City Dogs, a Stella Artois Culinary Courtyard, and various activities for the family. Purchase your tickets here.

“It’s hard to believe that the Winterfest Boat Parade is celebrating its 50th year as the ‘Greatest Show on H2O’,” says Kathleen Keleher, marketing and parade director of Winterfest. “What started as a way to kick off the holiday season here in South Florida has become an annual family event that brings joy to residents and visitors alike while also supporting the Greater Fort Lauderdale community in so many different ways.”

For more information about Winterfest® and where to watch it, visit www.winterfestparade.com. To plan your stay to attend the parade, visit www.visitlauderdale.com.