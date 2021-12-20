DB City Facilities Closed for Christmas Holiday

All City facilities, with the exception of the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, will be closed Friday, December 24, 2021, through Monday, December 27, 2021, in observance of Christmas. The Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center will be closed from Friday, December 24, 2021, through Sunday, December 26, 2021. The Aquatic Center will reopen for holiday hours Monday, December 27, 2021, from 9 AM-4 PM.
There will be no solid waste or bulk collection services provided on Saturday, December 25 due to the Christmas holiday. Services will run regularly on Friday, December 24, 2021, and Monday, December 27, 2021. Additionally, the recycling drop-off center will also be closed Friday, December 24, 2021, through Monday, December 27, 2021, and will resume normal operations Tuesday, December 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For additional information contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4201.