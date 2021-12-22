Learn more about Pompano history at Progressive Dinner

Posted on 22 December 2021 by JLusk

On January 19, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., enjoy a fun evening with friends exploring local history. This event takes you by bus from one place to another. And there is food and drinks at each spot! Start for appetizers at the Sample-McDougald House. Board a bus for dinner under the stars at the Pompano Beach Historical Society. This is followed by music and dessert at the Ali Cultural Arts Center.

The cost is $45 per person (Transportation included). Call to reserve your spot! 954-691-5686

The Sample McDougald House is located at 450 NE 10 St. in P ompano Beach, FL 33060.