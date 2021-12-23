Cool Wheels Car Show Returns to Quiet Waters Park on Sunday, January 16 

The 10th annual Cool Wheels Car Show will feature an incredible array of more than 1,000 cars, from antique roadsters to trucks, muscle cars and more. Thousands of spectators of all ages will enjoy a silent auction, food trucks, live entertainment and a raffle. Plus, trophies will be awarded, with cash prizes for Best of Show, and Second and Third Places.

Advance online registration is open through Monday, January 10.

Proceeds from this annual event will support the Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC) and its mission to give at-risk youth a second chance at success.