Cool Wheels Car Show Returns to Quiet Waters Park on Sunday, January 16 

|
WHAT:
|
The 10th annual Cool Wheels Car Show will feature an incredible array of more than 1,000 cars, from antique roadsters to trucks, muscle cars and more. Thousands of spectators of all ages will enjoy a silent auction, food trucks, live entertainment and a raffle. Plus, trophies will be awarded, with cash prizes for Best of Show, and Second and Third Places.
Advance online registration is open through Monday, January 10.
Proceeds from this annual event will support the Youth Automotive Training Center (YATC) and its mission to give at-risk youth a second chance at success.
|
WHERE:
|
Quiet Waters Park
401 South Powerline Road
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
|
WHEN:
|
Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
COST:
|
Vehicle registration is $20 in advance or $25 day of show.
Event admission is free for spectators. Quiet Waters Park charges $1.50 per person for entry at the gate.
|
WHY:
|
Established by Jim Moran in 1984, the Youth Automotive Training Center in Deerfield Beach trains and educates at-risk youth in basic automotive repair skills, academic remediation, job readiness and life management skills. The goal of this program is to prepare young adults who are at a disadvantage in their lives to become self-sufficient, productive, law-abiding citizens.
|
MORE INFO:
|
For all other questions, call YATC at 954-428-0909 or email events@yatc.org.