MLK Ceremonies & Parade CANCELED

Posted on 14 January 2022 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach and the African American Heritage Committee said it is saddened and disappointed to announce that the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration is canceled due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant currently spreading in our communities and across the nation. They said, “This is an incredibly difficult decision, but the safety of our community is our utmost concern, and we will continue to monitor data as we move forward with future event planning and programming.”

For more info. visit https://www.deerfield-beach.com/1088/Dr-Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Celebration