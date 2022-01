The City of Deerfield Beach, in coordination with the Broward Department of Health, will open a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Oveta McKeithen Recreation Complex (OMRC), 445 SW 2 St.

The site hours are as follows:

Tuesday – Saturday

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This testing site is open to everyone. There is no residency requirement.

For more information, call Community Events at 954-480-4429.