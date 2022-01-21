Broward Opens New Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Treatment Site

To facilitate the distribution of lifesaving therapeutics, the state has opened a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site in Broward County starting Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The site will be at Markham Park, 16001 W. State Rd. 84 in Sunrise, and will operate from Monday through Sunday, 9 AM to 5 PM.

On January 3, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis called on the federal government to increase the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 to Florida to at least 30,000 doses per week. On January 7, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis announced 15,000 doses of Regeneron had been secured for the people of Florida and would be immediately utilized to support new monoclonal antibody sites.

The State of Florida has successfully deployed and expanded state-run, lifesaving monoclonal antibody therapy treatment sites statewide throughout the pandemic. A full list of state-supported or previously state-supported operational monoclonal antibody therapy sites can be found by visiting this LINK.

Benefits of Treatment:

Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the COVID-19 virus.

Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment is for individuals who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment can prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death in high-risk patients who have contracted COVID-19. Specifically, it:

• Reduces the risk of death/hospitalization by 70%-85%.

• Reduces the risk of developing symptomatic disease by over 80%.

For more information contact the Florida Department of Health at 866-779-6121 or 954-412-7300 in Broward.