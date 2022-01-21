Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder–Pompano

Posted on 21 January 2022 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are releasing a photo of a suspect wanted for attempted murder in an effort to locate him.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Otis Washington, 27 (dob 1/19/95), for a shooting that occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, near the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found an adult male victim. He was transported to an area hospital and survived his injuries.

Homicide detectives said Washington should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact detectives John Curcio or Samantha Cottam in the BSO Homicide Unit at (954) 321-4210 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357 (HELP).

If you know where Washington is and wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.