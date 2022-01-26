JA World Uncorked is back–this weekend!

Posted on 26 January 2022 by JLusk

Photos by Rachel Galvin

JA World Uncorked is back! This is the place to be to experience tantalizing bites, indulgent desserts and sweet sips from the area’s top restaurants, and local breweries/ wine distributors… all while enjoying rockin’ live entertainment.

This event is hosted by Junior Achievement of South Florida’s (JA) Circle of Wise Women. It is presented by Breakthru Beverage Florida and amplified by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at JA World Huizenga Center at the Lilian S. Wells Pavilion (1130 Coconut Creek Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL 33066).