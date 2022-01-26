JA World Uncorked is back–this weekend!

Photos by Rachel Galvin
JA World Uncorked is back! This is the place to be to experience tantalizing bites, indulgent desserts and sweet sips from the area’s top restaurants, and local breweries/ wine distributors… all while enjoying rockin’ live entertainment.
This event is hosted by Junior Achievement of South Florida’s (JA) Circle of Wise Women. It is presented by Breakthru Beverage Florida and amplified by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at JA World Huizenga Center at the Lilian S. Wells Pavilion (1130 Coconut Creek Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL 33066).
“JA World Uncorked is the complete experience for wine and food lovers. We anticipate more than 600 people to attend this event that brings music, gourmet food, assorted spirits, wine and craft brews together in one amazing venue for a great cause. There’s something for every attendee to enjoy,” said Laurie Sallarulo, Junior Achievement of South Florida president & CEO.
Tickets are $185 per person and can be purchased at www.JASouthFlorida.org/JAWorldUncorked. Attendees will enjoy unlimited food and beverages, live music, dancing and raffle prizes.
Special thanks to this year’s three Co-Chairs, Circle of Wise Women Lisa Duke, Alyssa Lovitt and Susan Renneisen. “We have some incredible Co-Chairs and Culinary Chairs on board for this highly anticipated event. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is proud to support the Circle of Wise Women and Junior Achievement’s mission. It’s going to be an exciting evening you don’t want to miss,” said Susan Renneisen of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Also, Executive Chef Marc Gruverman, of The Capital Grille; Chef Jose Gonzalez, of Eddie V’s Prime Seafood; Chef Paul Niedermann, of SALT 7 and Chef Anibal Suarez, of Cuba Libre, are the event’s Culinary Chairs.
JA World Uncorked is sponsored by Breakthru Beverage Florida (Presenting Sponsor), Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, ESG Safe, Florescue Family Foundation, CITY Furniture, Exotech, Bob & Sandra Moss, Bluegreen Vacations, Comcast, Rick Case Automotive Group, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Office Depot, MST Foundation, Dickinson Wright LLP, Gray Robinson, Fran and Peter Woolf, Austin & Christine Forman, John Buyers, Greenberg Traurig, OK Generators, Susan Rindley Sotheby’s International Realty, Centennial Bank, Centuric, and NextEra Energy (FPL). Special thanks to this year’s Host Sponsors: Connie Chaney, Milin Espino, Jill Ginsberg, Alyssa Greenspan – Community Capital Management, Jennifer Homan, Blaire Lapides, Johanna Maytin, Diana Metcalf, Jan Nouss. Thanks also go out to this year’s Partners: Argyle Coffee Roasters, Brandstar, Daoud’s Fine Jewelry, Funky Buddha Brewery, Lifestyle Media Group, Print Basics, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and WPLG Local 10.
Now in its 11th year, this culinary event raises funds to benefit Junior Achievement’s educational programs. Each year, these programs help educate 50,000 kindergarten-12th grade students in Broward and south Palm Beach counties about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy. Since it was founded in 2010, the JA Circle of Wise Women have raised more than $4.5 million through JA World Uncorked and other initiatives.
The event is held at JA World, which is the largest JA facility in the world at 60,000 sq. ft. JA World houses JA BizTown and JA Finance Park. In JA BizTown, more than 21,000 5th graders each year operate a hands-on mini city as citizens, consumers, employees and business owners. JA Finance Park welcomes 20,000 8th graders each year to learn how financial decisions will impact their lives – including budgeting for family health care, real estate, home improvements, automobiles, insurance, entertainment, education, purchasing goods and services and more.
For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please contact Diana Metcalf at Diana@JASouthFlorida.org or 954-979-7120.