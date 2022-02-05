JA World Uncorked Raises $300,000 for Junior Achievement

Posted on 05 February 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

The JA World Uncorked event this year seemed packed with lively guests, all excited to be back in the public eye. As usual, there were plenty of pours and delectable samples from wine and drink purveyors and local chefs. There was even live entertainment and people got up on the stage to get into the groove. People could also participate in the silent auction, raffles and more. A roaming photographer and a 360 photo booth captured the fun.

The event, which brought in about 500 guests, raised more than $300,000 for Junior Achievement programs. The presenting sponsor was Breakthru Beverage Florida. The event was amplified by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. These were just a few of the many people and organizations involved in making this annual event shine.

If you missed it this year, make sure to look out for it next year when it is sure to be bigger and even better.

For more information, visit www.jasouthflorida.org.

