The Cove Billfish Tournament has another successful year

Boats pulled up to The Cove Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar with their catch in hand to the weigh-in over the weekend. They were all happy to participate in this year’s Billfish Tournament. It was held Feb. 3-5 and, after the weigh-in, there was an awards ceremony. Every year, participants enjoy dinner at the restaurant and participate in a silent auction.

Winners:

1st Place: Native Son

2nd Place: Florida Man

3rd Place: Reel Synergy

Top Female Angler: Rita Patten – Won Buy Land

Top Jr. Angler: James DeMarco Native Son

1st Place Angler: Chris Kriskern, Native Son

2nd Place Angler: Jim DeMarco, Native Son

3rd Place Angler: Timmy Maddock, Florida Man

Largest Wahoo: Patrick Thies 15.8lbs. High Life

Largest Kingfish: Robert Weisberg 22.8lbs. Kingfish Cartel

Largest Tuna: Jonah Bennett 14.2lbs. SkipJac