The Cove Billfish Tournament has another successful year

Posted on 10 February 2022 by JLusk

Boats pulled up to The Cove Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar with their catch in hand to the weigh-in over the weekend. They were all happy to participate in this year’s Billfish Tournament. It was held Feb. 3-5 and, after the weigh-in, there was an awards ceremony. Every year, participants enjoy dinner at the restaurant and participate in a silent auction. 
 
Winners:
1st Place: Native Son 
2nd Place: Florida Man 
3rd Place: Reel Synergy 
Top Female Angler: Rita Patten – Won Buy Land
Top Jr. Angler: James DeMarco Native Son
1st Place Angler: Chris Kriskern, Native Son
2nd Place Angler: Jim DeMarco, Native Son
3rd Place Angler: Timmy Maddock, Florida Man
Largest Wahoo: Patrick Thies 15.8lbs. High Life
Largest Kingfish: Robert Weisberg 22.8lbs. Kingfish Cartel
Largest Tuna: Jonah Bennett 14.2lbs. SkipJac
 
Sponsors this year included: Connected by Water, JM Family, Tito’s Vodka, Hypower, Pelagic, JR Dunn Jewelers, Chappel Group, Turbo Tint, Tigress and Hard Rock.

