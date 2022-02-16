35th Annual Boca Raton Museum Art Festival

Posted on 16 February 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Tents lined the street within Mizner Park Feb. 5-6 filled with a wide variety of artworks, including ceramics, wood, fiber, glass, drawings, paintings, mixed media, jewelry, photography, sculpture and more. After perusing the artworks and talking to artists from all over, guests could go to a separate section and buy food items as well.

Approximately 165 artists and artisans from around the country are selected yearly at this fest that usually brings in about 40,000 art enthusiasts and collectors. The event is affiliated with the Boca Raton Museum of Art, which still had their exhibit showcasing Machu Picchu, so many visitors could explore it after browsing through the art fest outside. The exhibit is on display until March 6.

For more information on what the museum has to offer, visit https://bocamuseum.org.