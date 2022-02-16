Pioneer Days –this weekend

Posted on 16 February 2022 by JLusk

The Deerfield Beach Pioneer Days Celebration, is this weekend (Feb. 19-20). As usual, the parade kicks things off on Saturday at 10 a.m. (Be aware of road closures). The floats head to the beach, which will be filled with an art show and other vendors, as well as live entertainment. And don’t miss the fireworks at 9:05 p.m. New this year will be a bonfire as well on the beach from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of the parking lot on the sand.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE Saturday, February 19 Time Stage Tom Petty Tribute 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Main Stage Hootie and Blowfish Tribute 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Main Stage The Real Deal 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Main Stage U2 Tribute 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Main Stage Andrew Morris 8:30 PM-10:00 PM Main Stage

Sunday, February 20 Time Stage Bob Marley 12:30 PM-2:00 PM Main Stage

BANDS & TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

For more information, visit https://www.deerfield-beach.com/1179/Pioneer-Days.