Pioneer Days –this weekend

The Deerfield Beach Pioneer Days Celebration, is this weekend (Feb. 19-20). As usual, the parade kicks things off on Saturday at 10 a.m. (Be aware of road closures). The floats head to the beach, which will be filled with an art show and other vendors, as well as live entertainment. And don’t miss the fireworks at 9:05 p.m. New this year will be a bonfire as well on the beach from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of the parking lot on the sand.
BANDS & TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
For more information, visit https://www.deerfield-beach.com/1179/Pioneer-Days.