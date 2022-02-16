Pioneer Days –this weekend

Posted on 16 February 2022 by JLusk

The Deerfield Beach Pioneer Days Celebration, is this weekend (Feb. 19-20). As usual, the parade kicks things off on Saturday at 10 a.m. (Be aware of road closures). The floats head to the beach, which will be filled with an art show and other vendors, as well as live entertainment. And don’t miss the fireworks at 9:05 p.m. New this year will be a bonfire as well on the beach from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of the parking lot on the sand.

Saturday, February 19 Time Stage
Tom Petty Tribute 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Main Stage
Hootie and Blowfish Tribute 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Main Stage
The Real Deal 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Main Stage
U2 Tribute  6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Main Stage
Andrew Morris 8:30 PM-10:00 PM Main Stage
 
Sunday, February 20 Time Stage
Bob Marley  12:30 PM-2:00 PM Main Stage

BANDS & TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

For more information, visit https://www.deerfield-beach.com/1179/Pioneer-Days.

 

 

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here