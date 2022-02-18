Retro TV stars to take the stage in Pompano

Posted on 18 February 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

You may remember them best from your TV screens back in the 1970s and 80s… Ted Lange is best known for “The Love Boat” and BerNadette Stanis for “Good Times.” But the pair have gone on to do countless projects and graced countless stages, as well as becoming authors.

Their newest project is a play called “Willie & Esther,” which will be showing at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center March 26 and 27 at 3 p.m.

“Willie & Esther premiered in 1987 at the Inner City Cultural Center in Los Angeles and won first place at the Center’s first short-play competition, beating out more than 100 other plays from around the U.S.,” said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. “Since then, the play has had many successful stagings, including an acclaimed Off-Broadway run. Now, we are thrilled to launch our own production, showcasing the talent of two beloved television stars.”

The comedic and touching play centers on a couple who hatch a plan to overcome their troubles by robbing a bank. A frustrated scam artist, Willie, is a warehouse worker scheming to achieve a big break. Meanwhile, Esther endures the drudgery of her beauty parlor job and Willie’s endless schemes.

In addition to the play, there will be other programming associated with the duo at the cultural center, including a screening of “The Love Boat,” followed by a Q&A with Lange on March 24 from 7 to 8 p.m. and a screening of “Good Times” with Stanis followed by a Q&A on March 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. Also, on March 28, Lange is doing a master class on screenwriting from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 Atlantic Boulevard, in Pompano Beach.