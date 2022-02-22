Posted on 22 February 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Fashion lovers, are you ready?

The Delray Fashion Week begins Wednesday, Feb. 23 with a showcase of spring and summer styles on the runway at Old School Square. Bring your camera and wear something tropical to fit the decor if you would like.

There will be live entertainment, pop up retail, food tents, a cash bar and more. But that is just the beginning of the festivities. The tropical flair continues on Thursday with the Colors of the Tropics Fashion Show and Luncheon (which is now sold out). Friday brings the Sunsational Shop and Sip event so you can shop til you drop and uy the fashions you saw on the runway. Saturday is the time to wear white for a Sand and Sea event, complete with more runway action.

These are just a few of the fun activities happening this week. See below for details. Proceeds benefit the Achievement Centers for Children and Families.

Delray Beach Fashion Week 2022 Schedule of Events:

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 | 6 – 10 PM

Opening Night: “Living in Paradise” Fashion Show Experience

“Living in Paradise” opening night runway show will feature over 30 retailers highlighting the “best of the best” that their stores have to offer. Styles from upcoming spring and summer season will be showcased by over 70 models with hair and makeup done by local salons. Enjoy tropical décor, live musical entertainment, step and repeat photos, downtown merchant pop up retail and food tents, a cash bar offering wine, beer, champagne, and a lounge.

Location: Park at Old School Square, 44 NE 2nd Avenue, downtown Delray Beach

Ticket Price: $50 per person for opening reception, a seat for the show, 1 complimentary drink and a swag bag. All proceeds benefit the Achievement Centers for Children & Families.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 | 11:30AM – 3:00PM

“Colors of the Tropics” Fashion Show and Luncheon – SOLD OUT

Celebrate the Colors of the Tropics with a themed runway fashion show featuring more than 40 Spring and Summer resort looks from over 20 downtown Delray Beach shops and local designers. The luncheon includes an opening reception, three-course lunch, silent auction, and entertainment at Meso Beach House. Each guest will also receive a welcome cocktail, swag bag and entry into a raffle package worth over $500.

Location: Meso Beach House

Ticket Price: $125 per person includes reserved seat luncheon, welcome cocktail, swag bag, silent auction, fashion show with over 40 looks, entertainment. All proceeds benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families.

Parking: Complimentary valet parking will be available.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 | 10AM – 3PM (CHECK-IN 10- 11:30AM)

Sunsational Shop and Sip Event

Join us for a Sunsational Shop & event throughout downtown Delray Beach. Check-in at Rosewater Rooftop at The Ray Hotel and receive a complimentary beverage, light brunch bites, and a goodie bag of shopping specials, then stroll downtown to shop the many retailers seen in Fashion Week. Passport provided to each attendee to be checked at every participating location, with all completed passports will be entered into a raffle for a Downtown package. Turn in the passports at the post-event reception at Johnnie Brown’s. Enjoy complimentary parking along Atlantic Avenue.

Location: throughout Downtown Delray Beach

Ticket Price: $25 per person available online in advance and on-site. Continental breakfast at check-in, Fashion Week Swag Bag (with coupons to shoppable stores), free parking certificate, access to Ride Freebee, & raffle prize opportunities at the post-event reception. All proceeds benefit Achievement Centers for Children and Families.

Saturday, Feb. 26th, 2022 | 3pm

Sand & Sea Fashion Event @ The Ray Plaza

Beach balls and surf boards are the theme! Join us for a runway event featuring swimwear from our Downtown Delray Beach retailers & designers. Swim show includes ticketed seats and complimentary cocktail & passed hors d’oeuvres concluding the event. White attire is encouraged. Limited seating available.

Tickets $40 (ticket price included in VIP Pass), includes fashion show, entertainment and luxury lounge.)

Sat. & Sun., Feb. 26-27, 2022 | 10AM – 5PM

Downtown Delray Beach Craft Show

Howard Alan Events and the DDA present this juried art show

Stroll NE 4th Ave and visit over 100 artists and vendors along with the new beachside businesses and hidden gems.