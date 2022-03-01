Deerfield Beach man arrested for murder

Posted on 01 March 2022 by JLusk

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have arrested Javier Bourego for stabbing a man to death in Deerfield Beach on Friday, Feb. 25.

Just before 3 p.m. that afternoon, Broward Regional Communications received a stabbing call near the 100 block of Ventnor East in Deerfield Beach. BSO deputies responded and located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

According to detectives, several witnesses identified Bourego as the assailant who stabbed the victim. Investigators immediately located Bourego at his apartment and took him into custody without incident.

Later that evening, detectives were informed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 5:39 p.m.

Bourego faces one count of premeditated murder.

The investigation continues.