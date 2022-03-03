2022 Pompano Beach Arts Music Series

Posted on 03 March 2022 by JLusk

Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is proud to announce the return of the Pompano Beach Arts Music Series featuring virtuoso performances by award-winning, globally acclaimed vocal artists and musicians. For three months, starting in April, the Pompano Beach Cultural Center will be a wellspring of world-class talent with different styles of popular music including jazz, R&B, soul, disco and pop. The concerts featuring Carole J. Bufford, Evelyn “Champagne” King, and The Motowners will all begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. For more information, please visit www.pompanobeacharts.org

“This year, we are delighted that our audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy these phenomenal concerts live in person,” said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Department. “While each concert showcases a different musical era, all the performers share the same passion for providing high-energy and extremely entertaining shows for their fans.”

Saturday, April 9, 2022| 8-9:30pm | $45

Carole J. Bufford

Honoring International Jazz Day is New York-style cabaret singer Carole J. Bufford performing ROAR! Music of the Jazz Age, featuring classics from the Jazz Age songbook made famous by the likes of Sophie Tucker, Louis Armstrong, Al Jolson, Fats Waller, and many more. A recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro and Broadway World Awards for Outstanding Vocalist, Carole has become one of the most sought-after young performers on the American jazz and cabaret scene. Swing with Carole as she travels back to a time where flappers, vamps and sheiks were shimmying in gin joints as great social and political change whirled around them.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | 8 – 9:30 pm | $45

Evelyn “Champagne” King

This American singer, songwriter, and record producer is best known for her hit disco single “Shame,” which was released in 1977 during the height of disco’s popularity. Evelyn “Champagne” King went on to place fourteen additional singles in the R&B Top 20 list. Some of her other hits include “I’m in Love,” “Love Come Down” and “Your Personal Touch.” King is a spirited soul-R&B-disco artist who continues to delight audiences with her funk, musicality and prodigious voice. Join us for a night of hits that will have you dancing in the aisles!

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | 8 – 9:30 pm | $45

The Motowners

Celebrate African American Music Appreciation Month and relive the glory years of the Detroit sound with an incredible concert by The Motowners. The songs of that era will never lose their appeal, and this group faithfully recreates the smash hits of The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and many more.

This unique and family-friendly show has been an audience favorite since their founding in 2005, with a classic group sound and approach that remain evergreen crowd-pleasers.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach. For more info., visit https://www.pompanobeacharts.org.