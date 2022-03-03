Delray Fashion Week gives back to children’s charity while sporting local retailers

Posted on 03 March 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

More than 70 models graced the runway on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Old School Square for this year’s kickoff to the Delray Beach Fashion Show. They showcased the styles of more than 30 local retailers. The event is put on yearly by the Downtown Development Authority and benefits the Achievement Center for Children and Families.

The children from the center started off the festivities with a stepping performance, in addition to a band playing before the fashion show even began. Amanda Perna, Jamael Stewart and Jule Zelman emceed.

This tropical themed event also included pop-up vendor tents, including a selfie station to capture the moment. There was also a VIP section with lite bites and libations available. The VIPs also received an Amanda Perna bag filled with plenty of swag, including discounts for some of the local retailers on Atlantic Avenue whose styles were seen on the runway.

This was just the beginning of the fun. The festivities continued with Thursday’s Colors of the Tropics Fashion Show and Luncheon at Meso Beach House. On Friday was the Sunsational Shop and Sip Event with guests checking in at the Rosewater Rooftop at The Ray Hotel where they received a drink, lite bites and a goodie bag of shopping specials befpre shopping downtown. Each received a passport that when all punched and turned in put them into a raffle for a special package. Saturday was a Sand & Sea Fashion Event at The Ray Plaza, featuring swimwear on the runway. There were also trunk shows weeklong at various venues.

For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com.

