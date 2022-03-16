Posted on 16 March 2022 by JLusk

Boca Helping Hands celebrated their committed and hardworking volunteers with a dinner and awards ceremony at The Addison of Boca Raton on Wednesday, March 9. Boca Helping Hands staff members recognized superstar volunteers for their relentless dedication to the organization and its mission to give a hand up to those who need it most in the community.

Boca Helping Hands is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs, as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency.

For more information, visit www.bocahelpinghands.org.