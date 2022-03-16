Boca Helping Hands

Posted on 16 March 2022 by JLusk

Volunteer Award Winners with BHH Staff Members (L to R): Greg Hazle (BHH Executive Director), Rusty Cobb, Lourdes Harman (BHH Food Center Manager), Charles Crowley, Denise Crowley, Sal Perla (BHH Distribution Coordinator), John Wyman, Richard Weinstein, June Freedman, Jason Cascio (BHH Distribution Coordinator), Joan Novellino, Bill Harper (BHH Director of Food & Warehouse Operations), Larry Cellon, Terry Blackman, Tom Groendyke, Jerry Schwartz, Gary Hildebrand, Tara Currier (BHH Volunteer Manager), Maria Puente (BHH Content Specialist). Submitted photos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Boca Helping Hands celebrated their committed and hardworking volunteers with a dinner and awards ceremony at The Addison of Boca Raton on Wednesday, March 9. Boca Helping Hands staff members recognized superstar volunteers for their relentless dedication to the organization and its mission to give a hand up to those who need it most in the community.

Boca Helping Hands is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs, as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency.

For more information, visit www.bocahelpinghands.org.

 

   
   
   

 

