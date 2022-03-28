Sip & Stroll

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Friends of the Deerfield Beach Arboretum, will be hosting the annual Sip & Stroll on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Constitution Park and Arboretum, 2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd., from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
 
Join them under the lit canopy of the Arboretum. Guests will enjoy a sampling of wine, beer, and cuisine from local restaurants while taking a stroll through the Arboretum, listening to live music. Tickets on sale now at dfb.city/registration!
 
Please note: This is a 21 and over event. Tickets are $40/per person with a limited amount of tickets. Additional event parking, with a free shuttle service, will be located at the east parking lot in the Target Plaza, 3313 W Hillsboro Blvd, from 6:45 through 10:30 p.m. 
 
For more information, please call 954-480-4429.

