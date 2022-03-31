Mayor of LHP passes away, interim Mayor selected

Posted on 31 March 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

We were very sad to hear of the passing of Lighthouse Point Mayor Glenn Troast on March 23 after a long illness.

During a March 31 meeting, Commission president Kyle Van Buskirk was chosen as mayor-elect. According to a source at the meeting, he says he wants to be sworn in after Keepers’ Day, which is this weekend.