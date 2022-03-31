Mayor of LHP passes away, interim Mayor selected

Posted on 31 March 2022 by JLusk
Mayor Troast at RECORD TV grand opening in 2019. Photos by Rachel Galvin.
By Rachel Galvin
We were very sad to hear of the passing of Lighthouse Point Mayor Glenn Troast on March 23 after a long illness.
During a March 31 meeting, Commission president Kyle Van Buskirk was chosen as mayor-elect. According to a source at the meeting, he says he wants to be sworn in after Keepers’ Day, which is this weekend.
William Gallo, Chip La Marca, Chuck McLaughlin, Glenn Troast & Ryan Kolb at Honors Memorial Shrine during it being unveiled in 2018.
Kyle VanBuskirk, commission president, now mayor-elect, with his wife Christine… taken back in 2016.
Mayor Troast and his wife Marjorie at 150 Drawdown event in 2018.