Boca Helping Hands to Hold 16th Annual Monopoly Event & Casino Night

Posted on 07 April 2022 by JLusk

When was the last time you played Monopoly? Now is a chance to try your hand at the real estate game and give back to an important local nonprofit at the same time.

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will host the 16th Annual Monopoly Event & Casino Night on Saturday, April 30 at 6 p.m. at The Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, 2425 West Maya Palm Dr. in Boca Raton.

Besides guests playing the game and trying to become the champion, the evening will also include hors d’oeuvres and dinner, a silent and live auction by auctioneer Neil Saffer, as well as casino gaming and a DJ.

Proceeds from the event will help assist 27,000 people in the South Florida community through BHH’s various programs, including hunger relief, job training, healthcare, emergency financial assistance, childcare and weekend meals for Palm Beach County school children.

Sponsors include JM Family Enterprises, Gary Peters Family Foundation, Tandy and Joe Robinson, Rochelle LeCavalier, and Peter and Susan Brockway.

The chairperson for the event is Rochelle LeCavalier, Executive Director of Luxury Sales at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Tickets start at $250 and are available for purchase at BocaHelpingHands.org/MONOPOLY. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Karen Swedenborg, Development Manager, at 561-417-0913 ext. 202 or Karen@BocaHelpingHands.org.