Deerfield Beach 5th Annual Ocean Brews & Blues Festival–May 21

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that the 5th annual Ocean Brews & Blues Festival is back! The festival will take place at the Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave., on Saturday, May 21, from 3 to 8 p.m.

The Ocean Brews & Blues Festival is a great opportunity to spend a day at the beach while joining us for an exciting craft brew festival, where you will have an unlimited sampling of an assortment of 100+ beers from some of America’s best craft breweries while listening to a variety of blues music entertainers. Along with the great brews and blues, there will be an assortment of local foods as well as arts and craft vendors.

General admission craft brew sampling tickets are available for $40/per person. Pricing expires May 20th at 11:59 p.m. EST. Event day sampling tickets will be $45. This year will feature a special VIP ticket option for $60/per person. This will allow 1-hour early access to sample specialty brews from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and much more! All general admission tickets include 4 hours of unlimited sampling of 100+ beers and a souvenir glass from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Purchase your craft beer festival tickets today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ocean-brews-blues-beer-fest-2022-tickets-277267684107

Parking on the barrier island will be limited during the event. Attendees can make the short walk across the bridge to the event or take the complimentary shuttle service.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Cove Shopping Center located at 1500 E. Hillsboro Blvd. This shuttle service will run continuously from 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.