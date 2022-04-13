Funding Arts Broward’s Black & White: A Night at the Museum– April 25

Posted on 13 April 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

A FAB event is coming our way! If you are in Broward County and are a lover of the arts, you won’t want to miss this gem of an event. Yearly, Funding Arts Broward holds a special event filled with art and fellowship, music and culinary treats, and more. This year is sure to be just as special.

To be held Monday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the NSU Art Museum Ft. Lauderdale, the event is slated to include a performance by the Dillard High School Center for the Arts students. This elegant black and white themed cocktail party will also include light bites and a decadent dessert table. The best part about their event is seeing the art on display at the museum. This year, the exhibit is called “Lux et Veritas” and the private tour will be led by Bonnie Clearwater, the director and chief curator at the museum. Make sure to wear your black and white for this elegant affair.

More about the exhibit:

According to the museum, “Lux et Veritas” focuses on a generation of artists of color who attended Yale School of Art for graduate studies between 2000 and 2010. The exhibition’s title alludes to Yale University’s motto, “Lux et Veritas,” which translates from Latin to “Light and Truth.” In the context of this exhibition, the title references how these artists thought with critical complexity about their work and their movement through institutional structures. Featured artists include Mike Cloud, William Cordova, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Abigail DeVille, Torkwase Dyson, John Espinosa, Luis Gispert, Rashawn Griffin, Leslie Hewitt, Loren Holland, Titus Kaphar, Jamerry Kim, Eric N. Mack, Wardell Milan, Wangechi Mutu, Mamiko Otsubo, Ronny Qevedo, Mickalene Thomas, Anna Tsouhlarakis, Shoshanna Weinberger and Kehinde Wiley.

As with similar programs, Yale School of Art, in New Haven, Connecticut, had not been historically diverse, which spurred these art students to form affiliations across the departments of painting, graphic design, sculpture, photography and art history. They filled gaps in the school’s curriculum and counteracted the lack of diversity among the faculty by inviting artists, curators and writers of color as advisors and guest speakers, developing an interdisciplinary forum, publishing art journals, organizing exhibitions and documenting their experiences in video and photography. The relationships they formed at school evolved into communities that networked and provided essential support and feedback for one another, often passing on these efforts beyond graduate study. Their reevaluation of the Western art canon, and commitment to the method and practice of teaching has contributed to a greater recognition of artists of color, challenged stereotypes and enriched the overall shared spaces of learning and thinking about art and the art praxis.

“Lux et Veritas” provides a public forum in which to address the directions these artists took based on the explorations that began in graduate school and were instilled thereafter in their practice. The exhibition is curated by Bonnie Clearwater, director and chief curator, NSU Art Museum. Mike Cloud (Yale, MFA 2003), William Cordova (Yale, MFA 2004), Leslie Hewitt (Yale, MFA 2004) and Irene V. Small, associate professor, Contemporary Art & Criticism, Princeton University (Yale, Ph.D. 2008) are advisors on the exhibition. Oral histories with the artists who attended the School of Art provided significant insight into their experiences, relationships, and work.

The exhibit is currently on display until October 23. It is presented by S. Donald Sussman and sponsored by Funding Arts Broward.

This event is for FAB members, friends and public supporters of the arts. Tickets for “Black & White: A Night At The Museum” are $75 per person and are available at fundingartsbroward.org. For more information, please call 954-353-7673 or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.