Posted on 14 April 2022 by JLusk

The Ministerial Association of #DeerfieldBeach welcomes residents and visitors to the 2022 #DFB Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, 6:30 AM at the Main Beach Parking Lot 149 SE 21 Ave. Keynote speaker: Rev. Nathaniel Knowles of Emmanuel Christian Center #DFB #LoveDFB #Sunrise