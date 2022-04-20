Junior League of Boca Raton Raises the Bar

Posted on 20 April 2022 by JLusk

The Junior League of Boca Raton’s annual fundraiser, Raise the Bar, will be held on Thursday, April 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rocco’s Tacos, 5250 Town Center Circle. The event will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Fund, Inc.

Honorary Chairs are Dr. Jacqui Moroco Maloney and Mr. Jack Maloney.

Local celebrity bartenders will include Doug Fash and Forrest Heathcott, Tim Snow and Jerry Fedele, Kimberley Trombly-Burmeister and Barbara James, Jamie Sauer and Reilly Glasser, Kelly Fleming and Melissa Bonaros and Eric Applewhite and Howard Guggenheim.

“We hope everyone will come out to support our celebrity bartenders,” said Jamie Sauer, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton, said. “There’s always a lot of competition between the bartenders to see who raises the most money through tickets and tips.”

Funds raised will benefit the Endowment Fund of the Junior League of Boca Raton which supports the Vegso Community Resource Center (VCRC). This vital community resource offers free trainings for our nonprofit community, free access to the grant library and a place for the community to gather and hold meetings without incurring overhead costs.

Tickets include two drinks, chips and salsa and guacamole.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door and are available at jlbr.org/raising-the-bar.