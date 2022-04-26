Boca Bacchanal is Back

Posted on 26 April 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Last reminder… One of the best events of the year is coming up. Have you gotten your tickets? The event is BOCA BACCHANAL and this year it takes place May 6-7. There are two experiences available for the foodie in you: The Vintner Dinners and the Grand Tasting. These events bring out the Who’s Who of the area, especially those in the culinary world and those who just like to be in-the-know. If you love a great glass of wine and delicious culinary delights, BOCA BACCHANAL is for you. Besides including amazing events, BOCA BACCHANAL also gives back to The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society.

Vintner Dinners

On May 6, from 7 to 10 p.m., there are the Vintner Dinners. Held at private homes and other premier locations, the dinners are an intimate experience of food and wine pairings. This year’s hosts include the following:

Joyce & Thom DeVita, Joni & Al Goldberg host with Château La Nerthe as the winery and Christophe Bristiel as the vitner. The chef will be Jeff Tunks of the Corvina Seafood Grill in Boca Raton and Chris Clime from PassionFish in Reston VA

Marie & Rick Wackenhut will host with DAOU Vineyards as the winery and Chris Baker as vitner, as well as chefs Brian & Shanna O’Hea of Maine Lobster Pot Pie

LeAnn and Russell Berman, Holly and David Meehan will host with Silver Oak & Twomey Cellars as the winery and Tim Duncan as the vitner, as well as Eric Baker from Rebel House in Boca Raton as chef

Arina & Francis Feeney will host with St. Francis Winery & Vineyards and Katie Madigan as vitner, as well as Chef Roger Brock from Boca West Country Club

Maria & Todd Roberti will host with Masi Agricola as winery and Tony Apostolakos as vitner, and Chef Salvatore Spina from Casareccio Trattoria in Pompano Beach

Tickets are $350.

The Grand Tasting

The big event that brings in the crowds is The Grand Tasting, on May 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. which will take place at The Boca Raton, at 501 E. Camino Real Rd. This is the place-to-be for foodies and wine connoisseurs. Attendees can sample some of the best culinary delights from the area from top chefs, as well as top wines and more. There also will a silent auction. Tickets are $200.

“BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world-class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,” says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Sponsors for BOCA BACCHANAL 2022 include The Boca Raton,

Republic National Distributing Company, “Boca Magazine,” Crown Wine & Spirits, Alina Residences, Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), JM Lexus, the Addison, Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, Diamonds Direct, Privaira, PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS CHARITIES, Marta and Jim Batmasian, Atlas Rentals, LivingFLA.com, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council, Discover the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, and The City of Boca Raton.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.