The Grand Tasting at Boca Bacchanal

Posted on 12 May 2022 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

On Saturday night, May 7, the bon vivants of Boca Raton and beyond flocked to The Boca Raton to indulge in everything the Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting had to offer. This event, benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, offered food and wine, as well as a silent auction. Forty-two prized vintners and wineries with wines from all over the world were ready to pour. People could strike a pose to remember the moment at the Alina Residences’ “photo booth.”

Guests could also sample food by the bite from many local eateries, including The Boca Raton, The Capital Grille, Eat District Healthy Asian Bowl, KakaoZon Chocolate, Kapow Noodle Bar, New York Grilled Cheese, The Poké Company, Prezzo, Proper Ice Cream, Ramen Lab Eatery, Rebel House / Alley Cat, Sicilian Oven, Brulé Bistro / Rose’s Daughter, Ganzo Sushi, Meso Beach House and Seagate Hotel.

Sponsors for the event included The Boca Raton, Republic National Distributing Company, Boca Magazine, Crown Wine & Spirits, Alina Residences, Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), JM Lexus, Privaira, PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS CHARITIES, the Addison, Marta and Jim Batmasian, Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, Diamonds Direct, Atlas Rentals, LivingFLA.com, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Discover the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners and The City of Boca Raton.

This event was held the day after the Vintner Dinners, which were held at five private homes and other premier locations and included chefs and vintners presenting great food and wine pairings to enjoy.

If you missed out on this year’s festivities, there is always next year. For more information, visit www.bocabacchanal.com.