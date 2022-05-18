BaCA gets “Black & White and Gray All Over”

Posted on 18 May 2022 by JLusk

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) is pleased to present a free visual art exhibit featuring original works by local ArtsUnited members. Artists are challenged to create relevant art using only shades of black, white and grey. Two-and three-dimensional works include photography, painting, pencil, sculpture, metal works and mixed media. The opening reception takes place during Old Town Untapped, Friday, June 3, from 6-10 p.m., and the exhibition runs through August 17.

“This exhibition is a fascinating and beautiful look inside the visionary minds of artists when they are required to create only in black and white, and gray,” said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs director. “The experiments and explorations of this challenge lead to glorious results!”

About ArtsUnited

ArtsUnited is Florida’s premiere Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) and friends visual and performing arts organization. It is a nonprofit arts organization founded in 1999 in response to a growing need of local LGBTQ artists for an interactive and supportive working environment. The organization focuses on showcasing the art of the LGBTQ community in all genres of the arts, including visual art, music, theatre, film and fashion. The organization implements its mission by producing programs and events that present their member artists and promote the development of culturally diverse arts. It collaborates with other organizations in South Florida to maximize the cultural offerings for members and patrons. Over the organization’s more than 20-year history, it has become one of the most renowned LGBTQ arts organizations in Florida.

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center is located at 41 NE 1st St., Pompano Beach. Their hours are Tuesdays through Fridays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays: 10 a.m – 4:00 p.m. Sundays & Mondays are closed. For more information, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org