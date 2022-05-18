The Pap Corps Donates $3.5 Million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Posted on 18 May 2022 by JLusk

Rebounding from COVID-19, The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, located in Deerfield Beach, came back full swing with their fundraising for the 2021/2022 fiscal year. At their May meeting, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit donated $3.5 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, also located in Deerfield. Almost 300 Pap Corps members, along with leaders from Sylvester, enjoyed a beautiful breakfast at Boca West, where the check was presented to Jayne Sylvester Malfitano on behalf of the center.

“I am so proud of our amazing members,” declared Sally Berenzweig, CEO of The Pap Corps. “Your dedication and passion, especially during these past few years, has been such an inspiration.”

Jayne Sylvester Malfitano, whose parents endowed the center, spoke eloquently about the special partnership between The Pap Corps and Sylvester, and shared several of the numerous scientific advancements that have occurred thanks to research, including the rise of precision medicine, which is an approach to cancer treatment that is targeted at genetic markers in each person’s unique cancer.

Sylvester is the only NCI-Designated Cancer Center in South Florida, and The Pap Corps has donated over $110 million during the past 70 years to support cancer research. To celebrate these seven decades of giving, Robert Weinroth, Mayor of Palm Beach County presented a proclamation honoring the nonprofit’s service.

Other event highlights included recognizing top donors in multiple categories, honoring retiring chapter presidents and welcoming new chapter presidents.

“It is with such joy that we gather today to celebrate our members and honor the unique role our organization plays in advancing lifesaving cancer treatments,” said Susan Dinter, Pap Corps Chair of the Board. “We look forward to creating a world without cancer, but until we achieve that goal, The Pap Corps will be here!”

For more information on the Pap Corps, visit www.thepapcorps.org.

For more information on the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, visit https://umiamihealth.org/en/locations/sylvester-comprehensive-cancer-center-deerfield-beach.