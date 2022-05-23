Funding Arts Broward awards $282,000 in grants to cultural arts organizations

Posted on 23 May 2022 by JLusk

Funding Arts Broward (FAB) is pleased to announce that it has raised and awarded $282,000 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region. The non-profit volunteer-based organization awarded 27 grants of $249,300 (ranging from $3,000 – $15,000) for 2023 for performances and programs to nonprofit organizations. FAB awarded an additional $32,700 in Education Grants to seven organizations to foster art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. With this grant cycle, FAB’s total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.2 million.

“As an avid supporter of the arts, we’re committed to cultivating the growing creative momentum in Broward County,” said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. “As our diverse cultural grantees are getting back to the business of programming in-person events, we’re looking forward to uniting the community to help make 2023 performances and educational initiatives even more meaningful. We’re thankful for our members and corporate patrons who fully support our mission.”

This year’s FAB’s 2023 grantees and award amounts were:

Art and Culture Center of Hollywood $14,000 Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida $8,500 ArtServe $8,000 Brazilian Voices $4,000 Broward Center for the Performing Arts $14,000 Chopin Foundation of The United States $5,000 Dance NOW! Miami $9,500 Embrace Music Foundation $3,000 Fantasy Theatre Factory $14,000 Florida Children’s Theatre $9,500 Florida Grand Opera $14,000 Florida Youth Orchestra $10,000 Florida’s Singing Sons $9,000 Fort Lauderdale Children’s Ballet Theatre $4,000 Fushu Daiko (Japan Arts) $5,000 Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida $9,500 Gold Coast Jazz Society $5,000 Island City Stage $10,000 Master Chorale of South Florida $10,000 Miami City Ballet $14,000 New City Players $10,000 Old Dillard Foundation $6,000 Seraphic Fire $14,000 Slow Burn Theatre Company $14,000 South Florida Chamber Ensemble $4,000 South Florida Symphony Orchestra $14,000 The Girl Choir of South Florida $7,300

Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. Upcoming funded programs include Gold Coast Jazz Society’s 2023 Jazz Project which will feature four concerts of internationally recognized jazz artists and one free community jazz performance, Island City Stage’s theatrical production of “Tracy Jones” by Stephen Kaplan, Old Dillard Foundation’s “Influencers” exhibit that capture the rich history and contributions of African Americans who have made an indelible impact on our county, South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks V concert featuring Svetlana Smolina and Miami City Ballet’s Masters of Modern Ballet program.

For the second year, FAB also awarded Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Recipient organizations and amounts were:

Art and Culture Center of Hollywood $5,500 Ashanti Cultural Arts $5,000 Broward Center for the Performing Arts $5,500 Fantasy Theatre Factory $5,700 Florida Singing Sons $2,500 Gold Coast Jazz Society $3,500 Old Dillard Foundation $5,000

FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners BBX Capital, New River Fine Arts, Northern Trust, Atlass Insurance, PNC Bank, Weston Jewelers, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D’Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal.

To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.