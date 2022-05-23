Funding Arts Broward awards $282,000 in grants to cultural arts organizations

Posted on 23 May 2022 by JLusk

Funding Arts Broward (FAB) is pleased to announce that it has raised and awarded $282,000 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region. The non-profit volunteer-based organization awarded 27 grants of $249,300 (ranging from $3,000 – $15,000) for 2023 for performances and programs to nonprofit organizations. FAB awarded an additional $32,700 in Education Grants to seven organizations to foster art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. With this grant cycle, FAB’s total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.2 million.

“As an avid supporter of the arts, we’re committed to cultivating the growing creative momentum in Broward County,” said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. “As our diverse cultural grantees are getting back to the business of programming in-person events, we’re looking forward to uniting the community to help make 2023 performances and educational initiatives even more meaningful. We’re thankful for our members and corporate patrons who fully support our mission.”

This year’s FAB’s 2023 grantees and award amounts were:

 

Art and Culture Center of Hollywood

$14,000

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

$8,500

ArtServe

$8,000

Brazilian Voices

$4,000

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

$14,000

Chopin Foundation of The United States

$5,000

Dance NOW! Miami

$9,500

Embrace Music Foundation

$3,000

Fantasy Theatre Factory

$14,000

Florida Children’s Theatre

$9,500

Florida Grand Opera

$14,000

Florida Youth Orchestra

$10,000

Florida’s Singing Sons

$9,000

Fort Lauderdale Children’s Ballet Theatre

$4,000

Fushu Daiko (Japan Arts)

$5,000

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida

$9,500

Gold Coast Jazz Society

$5,000

Island City Stage

$10,000

Master Chorale of South Florida

$10,000

Miami City Ballet

$14,000

New City Players

$10,000

Old Dillard Foundation

$6,000

Seraphic Fire

$14,000

Slow Burn Theatre Company

$14,000

South Florida Chamber Ensemble

$4,000

South Florida Symphony Orchestra

$14,000

The Girl Choir of South Florida

$7,300

Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. Upcoming funded programs include Gold Coast Jazz Society’s 2023 Jazz Project which will feature four concerts of internationally recognized jazz artists and one free community jazz performance, Island City Stage’s theatrical production of “Tracy Jones” by Stephen Kaplan, Old Dillard Foundation’s “Influencers” exhibit that capture the rich history and contributions of African Americans who have made an indelible impact on our county, South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks V concert featuring Svetlana Smolina and Miami City Ballet’s Masters of Modern Ballet program.

For the second year, FAB also awarded Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Recipient organizations and amounts were:

Art and Culture Center of Hollywood

$5,500

Ashanti Cultural Arts

$5,000

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

$5,500

Fantasy Theatre Factory

$5,700

Florida Singing Sons

$2,500

Gold Coast Jazz Society

$3,500

Old Dillard Foundation

$5,000

FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners BBX Capital, New River Fine Arts, Northern Trust, Atlass Insurance, PNC Bank, Weston Jewelers, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D’Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal.

To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here