Funding Arts Broward awards $282,000 in grants to cultural arts organizations

Funding Arts Broward (FAB) is pleased to announce that it has raised and awarded $282,000 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region. The non-profit volunteer-based organization awarded 27 grants of $249,300 (ranging from $3,000 – $15,000) for 2023 for performances and programs to nonprofit organizations. FAB awarded an additional $32,700 in Education Grants to seven organizations to foster art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. With this grant cycle, FAB’s total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.2 million.
“As an avid supporter of the arts, we’re committed to cultivating the growing creative momentum in Broward County,” said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. “As our diverse cultural grantees are getting back to the business of programming in-person events, we’re looking forward to uniting the community to help make 2023 performances and educational initiatives even more meaningful. We’re thankful for our members and corporate patrons who fully support our mission.”
This year’s FAB’s 2023 grantees and award amounts were:
|
Art and Culture Center of Hollywood
|
$14,000
|
Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
|
$8,500
|
ArtServe
|
$8,000
|
Brazilian Voices
|
$4,000
|
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
|
$14,000
|
Chopin Foundation of The United States
|
$5,000
|
Dance NOW! Miami
|
$9,500
|
Embrace Music Foundation
|
$3,000
|
Fantasy Theatre Factory
|
$14,000
|
Florida Children’s Theatre
|
$9,500
|
Florida Grand Opera
|
$14,000
|
Florida Youth Orchestra
|
$10,000
|
Florida’s Singing Sons
|
$9,000
|
Fort Lauderdale Children’s Ballet Theatre
|
$4,000
|
Fushu Daiko (Japan Arts)
|
$5,000
|
Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida
|
$9,500
|
Gold Coast Jazz Society
|
$5,000
|
Island City Stage
|
$10,000
|
Master Chorale of South Florida
|
$10,000
|
Miami City Ballet
|
$14,000
|
New City Players
|
$10,000
|
Old Dillard Foundation
|
$6,000
|
Seraphic Fire
|
$14,000
|
Slow Burn Theatre Company
|
$14,000
|
South Florida Chamber Ensemble
|
$4,000
|
South Florida Symphony Orchestra
|
$14,000
|
The Girl Choir of South Florida
|
$7,300
Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. Upcoming funded programs include Gold Coast Jazz Society’s 2023 Jazz Project which will feature four concerts of internationally recognized jazz artists and one free community jazz performance, Island City Stage’s theatrical production of “Tracy Jones” by Stephen Kaplan, Old Dillard Foundation’s “Influencers” exhibit that capture the rich history and contributions of African Americans who have made an indelible impact on our county, South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks V concert featuring Svetlana Smolina and Miami City Ballet’s Masters of Modern Ballet program.
For the second year, FAB also awarded Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. Recipient organizations and amounts were:
|
Art and Culture Center of Hollywood
|
$5,500
|
Ashanti Cultural Arts
|
$5,000
|
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
|
$5,500
|
Fantasy Theatre Factory
|
$5,700
|
Florida Singing Sons
|
$2,500
|
Gold Coast Jazz Society
|
$3,500
|
Old Dillard Foundation
|
$5,000
FAB is supported by membership whose dues go toward grants that preserve and cultivate the arts in Broward County. FAB is also supported by its corporate partners BBX Capital, New River Fine Arts, Northern Trust, Atlass Insurance, PNC Bank, Weston Jewelers, Pallant Insurance Agency, Casa D’Angelo, Tim Singer Realty and Twig, Trade & Tribunal.
To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.