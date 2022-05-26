BSO DUI Enforcement over Memorial Day weekend

Posted on 26 May 2022 by JLusk

To keep Broward County’s roads safe this Memorial Day holiday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office D.U.I. Task Force will conduct a high visibility saturation and enforcement operation over the long weekend.

The operation will occur daily from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, May 27, to Monday, May 30. It will take place throughout Broward County.

The goal of the operation is to deter impaired drivers who pose an immediate danger to the public as well as to cite traffic violators. BSO urges everyone to enjoy the holiday weekend responsibly.