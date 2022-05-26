Choose Tow to Go

Posted on 26 May 2022 by JLusk

Don’t drink & drive.

Tow to Go!

Call 1-855-2-Tow-2-Go

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Memorial Day weekend. The Auto Club Group is reactivating its Tow to Go program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27 th – 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31 st

It's available in selects states/locations (see below)

Should be treated as a last resort

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes.

“Driving impaired is not worth the risk. It endangers you and the lives of everyone else on the roadway,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA urges people to identify a safe ride home before they party, but know that Tow to Go is available as a last resort.”

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius .

to a safe location . AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating. In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.



