Memorial Day Ceremony — Deerfield

Posted on 26 May 2022 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach and the American Legion will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the International Fishing Pier, 200 NE 21 Ave, on Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.. The ceremony will occur at the “T” of the fishing pier. The ceremony will honor and salute the brave men and women of the United States armed forces, particularly those who gave their lives in service to preserve our freedom. Those attending the ceremony are asked to park in the Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21 Ave. There will be reserved seating for veterans. City Hall and other city facilities will be closed in honor of the holiday.

For more information, please call Community Events at 954-480-4429.