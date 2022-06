Posted on 02 June 2022 by JLusk

The Department of Parks and Recreation and International Fishing Pier, located at 200 NE 21 Ave., is happy to announce Pier Walking Club for any persons 50 years of age or older. The club will begin on Monday, June 6, and takes place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 to 8 a.m. For more information, call the International Fishing Pier at 954-480-4407.