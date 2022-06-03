County Continues to Monitor Tropical Disturbance

The National Weather Service is warning local communities to expect heavier than normal amounts of rainfall due to the advancing unnamed tropical system that has resulted in Broward County being placed under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch. Broward County’s Public Works Department is completing standard pre-storm preparations to secure infrastructure. Highway and Bridge Maintenance storm protocols have been activated and road crews are proactively checking and clearing bridges and roadway drainage inlets and storm drain pipes.

Pumps are being staged at low areas that are prone to flooding.

Backup generators have been checked to ensure they will operate properly if needed.

Traffic Engineering teams will closely monitor the County’s traffic signal system over the weekend and coordinate with Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Power & Light and municipalities to ensure any outages are addressed quickly.

Utility divisions, including Traffic Engineering and Water & Wastewater Services, will handle calls for service and dispatching 24/7, as they normally do. The County’s Public Works professionals are involved in the design, planning, construction and maintenance of County facilities, streets, highways and bridges, as well as the provision of a potable water supply and wastewater collection for unincorporated Broward County residents; operations of recycling, mosquito control, solid waste and environmental programs and facilities; and emergency planning and response. The Broward County Emergency Operations Center remains at a Level 3 activation, which means it is assessing and monitoring the developing situation. Residents are encouraged to monitor media for up-to-the-minute information and public safety advisories, follow Broward County on Twitter.com/ReadyBroward, like us on Facebook.com/BrowardEMD and visit Broward.org/hurricane for more information and an extensive A-Z Guide to preparedness. Have a family plan to be resilient, ready and safe during this hurricane season, which lasts through November 30.